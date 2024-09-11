AHS teacher seeks support in innovative learning

ANAHUAC — The need for innovative ideas in the classroom is becoming more critical, especially with technological advancements, and one teacher at Anahuac High School is looking to the community for a helping hand.

New AHS teacher Justus Cook wants to provide Anahuac Panthers with a new and unique experience through learning opportunities in his Digital Art and Animation course this school year.

“Digital Art and Animation is a growing field,” Mr. Cook said. “There are more and more people needing designs for posters, flyers, social media graphics and videos. There are real career opportunities for our kids who have these skill sets. It’s my job to teach them those skills.”

Cook joined AISD this school year, having come from Cleveland ISD as a first-year teacher.

Despite only being a second-year classroom teacher, Cook is no stranger to schools, having served in the technology department for Cleveland ISD before a 9-year stint as technology director at Hull-Daisetta ISD.

To help with this new endeavor, Cook has launched a DonorsChoose project to help fund drawing tablets for his roughly 100 students. DonorsChoose is a popular platform for teachers to help raise funds for special projects within their classrooms.

“AISD really believes in this program and has provided excellent resources. I decided to launch a DonorsChoose to help with additional projects I’ve identified that will make learning fun while giving students a marketable skill set,” Cook noted.

He also noted that DonorsChoose projects allow the community to see what is happening in their public school classrooms and provide an opportunity to partner with their local district tangibly.

Digital Art and Animation is not the only field that AISD supporters can help with. There are currently three projects at Anahuac Elementary School on the DonorsChoose platform focused on reading assistance and sensory-experience learning opportunities.

To help support any of these efforts within AISD, visit donorschoose.org, search Anahauc, Texas, and follow the links to donate.