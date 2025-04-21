Ranch Rodeo brings tons of excitement

ANAHUAC – The 2025 Chambers County Youth Project Show is well underway, and over the weekend, the community was treated to the always-exciting Ranch Rodeo.

The event is all about real-life cowboys and cowgirls, and it's an opportunity to walk away with a few bragging rights and raise money for the youth of Chambers County. This year's event garnered $63,000.

"The Ranch Rodeo Committee works tirelessly to ensure that this event is not only entertaining but also beneficial to the exhibitors at the Chambers County Youth Project Show. We appreciate all of the hard work that Chairman Cade Barrow and the rest of his team put into making this event the success that it is," said Chambers County Judge Jimmy Sylvia.

On Friday night, the ladies shined as they competed in doctoring, ranch sorting and mugging.

Taking the top spot was the team of River Bend, made up of Katie Pinner, Kirby Sandlin, Ashley Fears and Dakota Smith. The top horse went to Brykley Husky and top hand went to Kasey Caughman.

On Saturday, it was the fellows' turn and they put on quite the show for all in attendance.

The preliminary round included tackling branding, ranch sorting and double mugging as teams competed to be amongst the top 10 for a chance at the finals and the doctoring and wild cow milking competitions.

The winning team was Nacogdoches Livestock, consisting of Robert Fea, Heath Kocurek, David Sorsby and Charlie Edwards. The top hand went to Kocurek, while Fea took top horse.

The event also included the always entertaining mutton bustin' competition, with over 30 kids, ages 4 to 6, competing. Owen Hankamer took home the big prize, winning the All-Around Buckle.

On Saturday morning at Coffee with the Cowboys, local legend "Cowboy Bob" Kahla was recognized for his lifetime contribution to agriculture as the recipient of the Pioneer Rancher Award.

“We are incredibly thankful for the support of our community who participated, attended and sponsored this event. The money earned at the Ranch Rodeo is a huge help to exhibitors and graduates by providing additional financial resources,” said Samantha Humphrey, co-director of CCYPS.

There is still plenty more happening at the CCYPS, with the Horse Show, Livestock Auction and more in the coming days.