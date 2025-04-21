AHS Student Council earns honors

BEAUMONT— Anahuac High School Student Council represented Chambers County well in the spring conference, bringing home a couple of awards.

On Wednesday, Feb. 26, the AHS Student Council attended the District 17 Spring Conference, earning Outstanding Status and Sweepstakes Recognition awards for the second year.

Other counties in the district include Hardin, Jasper, Jefferson, Liberty, Newton, Orange, Polk and Tyler counties.

To receive the Sweepstakes Award, council members must complete several hours in various projects. Categories include community service projects, school pride projects, health and wellness projects, environment and energy projects, and the Texas Association of Student Councils projects.

The minimum total for each category is 15, but some projects can overlap within each category.

The council held four blood drives, participated in campus beautification projects, volunteered around the community and much more.

The council also participated in the 2025 TASC State Service Project, which focused on student and community relationships.

The council received recognition in all categories, earning the Sweepstakes award. The council received the Outstanding award for earning Sweepstakes and being involved with other campuses at the regional and state levels.

Council officers also attended the state conference in Arlington.

“Our students learned about new and innovative ways to engage with the students and with the community. It was a remarkable experience,” said Michelle Bond, student council sponsor and social studies department lead at AHS.