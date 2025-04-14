ANAHUAC – An eighth grader at Anahuac Middle School will take his musical talents to the Big Apple this summer at the world-famous Carnegie Hall.

Jacob Benner was among several students nominated for the prestigious honor and is now counting down the days.

The process has taken the school year to complete, from nomination through audition to selection. In the late summer of 2024, band director Morgan Conteras nominated seven band students for the Honors Performance Series in New York June 24-28.

He received word in October 2024 that one of his students, Benner, a French horn musician, was invited to audition for the Honors Performance Series.

Benner submitted three pieces on his French horn for the audition with coaching and direction from Contreras.

“I was really excited to go and nervous while I was waiting to hear if I would make it. I know there are people who are really good, and I like having competition,” Benner said.

Before the end of 2024, Jacob and Contreras received word that Benner was invited to play in the Honors Performance Series in June at Carnegie Hall.

Jacob will rehearse for three days with his group of performers in the middle school group from all over the country. Contreras estimates the concert size band around 80 musicians. The last day in New York will be their performance.

“We nominated seven students and Jacob’s nomination stuck,” said Contreras, “He is a really good student and works hard. Not many students get a chance to perform at Carnegie Hall. None of the students knew they were nominated. I nominated students who love music and can sit still through long practices.”

Jacob will not get his performance music until just before the trip. “I plan to practice every day to improve my accuracy,” Jacob said.

Jacob said he is taking his entire family with him to New York, including his extended family. For Jacob Benner, the way to Carnegie Hall is hard work and practice, practice, practice.