Court revokes Eiland bond

ANAHUAC — A Chambers County man whose social media included controversial claims about local government conspiracies is back behind bars after a visiting state judge revoked his bond in a forgery case.

Travis Eiland, 48, is set for trial May 5 in Galveston following the decision April 11 in 344th state District Court by visiting Judge Kaycee Jones.

Eiland had sought to have the claims against him dismissed, according to court records.

Eiland, who chose to represent himself last Friday, has generated attention during the past year after claims aired over his social media that various Chamber County officials are engaged in illicit activities.

The Texas Attorney General’s Office handled the prosecution, which involved a lengthy hearing in which Eiland subpoenaed more than 50 public officials, including state Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Jones dismissed those.

Eiland was out on a personal recognizance bond after being charged with forgery of a financial instrument greater than or equal to $300,000, a first-degree felony.

Investigators said the case is related to his deceased mother’s estate.

The day in court included a parade of witnesses from various government offices, as well as moments when Eiland interrupted Jones, telling her, “I have a right to be heard.”

“You have been heard,” the jurist replied before denying Eiland’s motion to dismiss.

Many of the witnesses told the court they were wary or even afraid of Eiland.

State Assistant Attorney General Dorian Coltar, who led the prosecution, told the court the posts on Eiland’s online account and personal encounters with some officials amounted to stalking.

“This has gone from being annoying to being dangerous, and frankly someone is going to get hurt,” Coltar said during closing arguments.

Witnesses called by Eiland, including Paul Schaffer, a Vietnam veteran and retired detective, testified the defendant was not a threat to the community.

During his closing statement, Eiland argued he did not violate his bond conditions and was not responsible for all of the statements on his social media, which he described as a news outlet.

“Just because I own a business doesn’t mean that I am the person who has posted, shared, written anything,” Eiland said. “I had no authority over them.”

He added he did write “the top part of … (an) article” posted Feb. 12.

Countered Coltar, “He (Eiland) has reached the end of the road. We’re the Texas Office of the Attorney General and we’re not going anywhere. This case is going to be tried.”

"I'm grateful to the attorney general's assistant prosecutors and to the judge for making the right decision today. I believe he's dangerous and I believe that there are still people out there that are his friends that will continue his legacy at this point and I'm looking forward to trial on his felony in May," District Attorney Cheryl Leick said after the hearing.

Eiland was taken in custody by bailiffs and Tuesday remained in the Chambers County Jail.