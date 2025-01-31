Zoning Ordinance Proposal Invites Public Comment

ANAHUAC – "THE CITY OF ANAHUAC IS HOLDING A HEARING THAT WILL DETERMINE WHETHER YOU MAY LOSE THE RIGHT TO CONTINUE USING YOUR PROPERTY FOR ITS CURRENT USE. PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY."

The verbiage above is unsettling and included in a letter that will be mailed out soon to all property owners in the city of Anahuac regarding the proposed Zoning Ordinance.

However, within the ordinance itself are provisions for structures already constructed or already under construction within the city:

"To avoid undue hardship, nothing in this ordinance shall be deemed to require a change in the plans, construction, or designated use of any building on which actual construction was lawfully begun prior to the effective date of adoption or amendment of this ordinance and upon which actual building construction has been carried on diligently."

In other words, any current building, residential or commercial, within the city is grandfathered in and may continue to operate in its current capacity – but there are exceptions, as Administrator Kenneth Kathan indicates.

"It's a bit more complicated than just that," said Kathan.

"To start off with, yes, all parcels are grandfathered in at the time of council adoption. The major gist is that after a property is sold and will be used for a different purpose, then the zoning board process takes place.

"If the buyer is going to use it the same way, there is no issue. All new construction going forward has to go through a zoning board if the usage is different from the zone," he added.

Residents will have the opportunity to give their input at the Public Hearing on the proposed ordinance, set for Feb. 10, 6 p.m., at City Hall.

The city will be divided into eight districts (refer to map). The ordinance addresses many aspects of residing or doing business within the city, including those of:

~ single family residential, including manufactured homes;

~ multiple family residential;

~ general commercial;

~ light industrial;

~ parking space and many more proposed regulations.

The information below from the document outlines the proposed process for new development within the city:

"(1) The zoning administrative official shall refer the question of any new or unlisted use to the Planning and Zoning Commission, requesting an interpretation as to the zoning classification into which such use should be placed.

"(2) The Planning and Zoning Commission shall consider the nature and described performance of the proposed use and its compatibility with the uses permitted in the various districts, and, after public hearing, determine the zoning district or districts within which such use should be permitted. The Planning and Zoning Commission shall transmit its findings and recommendations to the City Council as to the classification proposed for any new or unlisted use. The City Council may approve the recommendation of the Planning and Zoning Commission or make such determination concerning the classification of such use, as is determined appropriate after giving consideration to the facts and recommendations."

In other words, as new construction is considered, those citizens will submit plans to a Planning and Zoning Commission to be created for further determination.

The proposed ordinance has many more new rules and regulations. Citizens are invited to attend the Feb. 10 Public Hearing to give input before the final vote is taken by council.

Electronic copies of the extensive document are available – call City Hall at 409-267-6681 for more information.