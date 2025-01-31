Sandra Elise Colley Herman, 76, of Hankamer, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2025, in Baytown.

Sandra was born June 19, 1948, in Baytown, to parents; John Bryant and Vonda Elise Harmon Colley, a former resident of Houston, and has resided in Hankamer for the past 44 years. She was a graduate of Anahuac High School, a former employee of H&R Block and Exxon, and Baptist by faith. Sandra also enjoyed sewing, baking, painting, and reading.

Mrs. Herman was preceded in death by her parents, daughter: Wendy Staten, great-grandchild: Ka’Than Fleischman, brother: Ronald Bryant Colley, and sister: Debbie Matt. She is survived by her husband of 44 years: Gary Herman, daughters: Misty Fleischman and Amy Cross, sister: Karen Gay Thomas, grandchildren: Glinda Wells, Ashley Bearden, Anthony Fleischman, Summer Martinez, Cassie Bradberry, and Jessica Buys, numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m., Tuesday, at the Sterling Funeral Home Chapel in Anahuac. Graveside services will follow at 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, January 28, 2025, at the Abshier Cemetery in Devers.