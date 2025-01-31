Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Sandra Elise Colley Herman

Sandra Elise Colley Herman, 76, of Hankamer, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2025, in Baytown. 

Sandra was born June 19, 1948, in Baytown, to parents; John Bryant and Vonda Elise Harmon Colley, a former resident of Houston, and has resided in Hankamer for the past 44 years. She was a graduate of Anahuac High School, a former employee of H&R Block and Exxon, and Baptist by faith. Sandra also enjoyed sewing, baking, painting, and reading. 

Mrs. Herman was preceded in death by her parents, daughter: Wendy Staten, great-grandchild: Ka’Than Fleischman, brother: Ronald Bryant Colley, and sister: Debbie Matt. She is survived by her husband of 44 years: Gary Herman, daughters: Misty Fleischman and Amy Cross, sister: Karen Gay Thomas, grandchildren: Glinda Wells, Ashley Bearden, Anthony Fleischman, Summer Martinez, Cassie Bradberry, and Jessica Buys, numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. 

The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m., Tuesday, at the Sterling Funeral Home Chapel in Anahuac. Graveside services will follow at 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, January 28, 2025, at the Abshier Cemetery in Devers. 

 

