Zook is backbone of Progress office

ANAHUAC — If you are out and about and happen by The Progress office, you will undoubtedly encounter Sharon Zook, who was recently named office manager.

The grandmother and soon-to-be great-grandmother handles the inner workings of The Progress office. Zook is the lady with a ready smile and bright green eyes who greets office visitors and is responsible for legal postings, circulation, handling money, subscriber services, news racks, and all the errands associated with keeping a small office running like clockwork.

“We are grateful to have Sharon continue with our team; she is always ready to help however she can. We couldn’t do it without her,” said Jennifer Gray Richardson, area publisher.

Zook has over 48 years of bookkeeping experience, which serves her well in her position at The Progress. She knows the subscription and circulation numbers and which subscribers are due for renewal.

“Since the new look of the paper, our subscriptions are up,” said Zook, “Our community really loves the increased coverage in the sports pages. I get many positive comments about our paper and increased news and sports is a favorite in our area.” Zook continued her praise with Gatorfest coverage, and the effort area editor Russell Payne was putting into making the Gatorfest an extra special edition of The Progress.

Sharon Zook has two daughters and six grandchildren. She is expecting a great-grandchild soon but performs her duties like a woman too young to have grandchildren. Her pastime after work is teaching for Armed Ministries in Mont Belvieu.

The Anahuac Progress invites you to stop by the office and say hello to a crucial member of our staff, Sharon Zook.