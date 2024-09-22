Lutheran South stuns Anahuac in shootout 54-51

HOUSTON – The No. 9 state-ranked Anahuac Panthers went into the Friday night showdown against the Lutheran South Academy Pioneers without a loss on the season; unfortunately, they came home with the season's first loss, 54-51.

The Panthers continued their pattern of scoring on the first possession but stalled in the first half after that.

The Pioneers turned up the heat, and the shootout began. At 2:30 left to play in the first quarter, Anahuac was in a position they rarely experience. They had to kick on fourth down for the fifth time in one quarter.

Going into the second quarter, Anahuac trailed Lutheran South 21-8.

The Pioneers' quarterback was averaging ten yards per carry at this point in the game. A Robinson interception for the Pioneers with a long run to the eleven-yard line put them in field goal position and the Pioneers added to their lead 24-8.

Anahuac came onto the field after halftime ready to get back into full swing and the fireworks began.

The Panthers scored on their first possession, answered by another Lutheran South 38-yard field goal. At 6:09 left in the third quarter, the Panthers shot back with a touchdown making the score Lutheran South 27-22.

An 85-yard run by the Pioneers at 5:52 left in the third quarter put Lutheran South up to 33 in the shootout.

Logan Trotter took a botched punt to put the Panthers up a touchdown and a 36-33 Anahauc lead.

At 2:09 left in the third quarter, Lutheran South ran into the endzone on the third try for a touchdown to put them up again 40-36.

The game began to make the OK Corral look tame when Anahuac answered in the fourth with 11:17 left to play with a touchdown and point after as Anahuac retook the lead 43-40.

The Pioneers would again take control of the game before Anahuac was able to muster a bit more magic, and at the 3:50 mark in the game, the Panthers were back in front 55-47.

Unfortunately, it turned into a battle of who had the ball last, and with 1:16 left in the game, the Pioneers produced the final shot of the night for the 54-51 victory over the Panthers.

Quarterback Brady Barrier threw 22 completions out of 32 passes for 449 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions. Logan Trotter caught 11 passes for 298 yards, including three touchdowns.

On defense, Tyler Kelly made 14 tackles, with one tackle for a loss. Justin Netterville had the blocked punt of the night. Quandre Coates had a 42-yard scoop and score to get in his shots in the shootout. Touchdowns were by Talon Cunningham on a 21-yard rush,

The Pride of Anahuac Marching Band impressed Lutheran South fans with their music and choreography at halftime. The Pride is under the direction of John Keir and led by drum majors Tyler Hart, Paulina Chavez and Joshua Redman.

The Panthers head into District play next Friday night at Kirbyville.