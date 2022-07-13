Dayton Rotarians Surprised with Paul Harris Fellow Recognition

On the last official duty of her presidency, Mrs. Tami Pierce surprised several of the Dayton Rotarians with the Paul Harris Fellow Award. The Paul Harris Fellow recognition acknowledges individuals who contribute, or who have contributions made in their name of $1,000 to the Rotary Foundation. Rotary established the recognition in 1957 to encourage and show appreciation for substantial contributions to what was then the Foundation’s only program. Pierce stated, “Early Paul Harris Fellows received a certificate of recognition. In 1969 the Foundation unveiled the first Paul Harris Fellow medallion at the Rotary Convention in Honolulu, Hawaii. Today, Paul Harris Fellows receive a certificate and a pin. The number of Paul Harris Fellows reached the 1 million mark in 2006.” Pierce then honored the Paul Harris Fellow awards to many of the Dayton Rotarians.