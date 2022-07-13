Dayton Rotary Has a New President

Tami Pierce has relinquished her gavel to Dayton Rotary Club’s new President Rachel Ansley. Former President Pierce thanked the club for the past year and gave some farewell comments. She also thanked Mrs. Josephine Perry for her many years of serving as the club’s Treasurer. Mrs. Pierce then installed the upcoming new slate of officers. Rachel Ansley as President, Margie Poole will continue to serve as Secretary and Lisa Vauter will become the new Treasurer. President-Elect will be Ann Mitchell. The entire club welcomed them during their summer social at the home of Rotarian Jessica Johnson.