Dayton Rotary Club Learns About Microchipping

The Dayton Rotary Club heard an interesting program over the upcoming March Microchip Madness for dogs and cats. Dr. Luke Chachere started the program with the history of how microchipping got started in Liberty County from a conversation with fellow Rotarian, Bill Buchanan. Partnering together, they started the March Microchip Madness program. Dr Chachere gave some startling statistics to the club.

• 1 in 3 pets will go missing in their lifetime

• 8-10 million animals go stray each year

• Only 20% of dogs and only 2% of cats are reunited

• 4 million pets are euthanized annually

“Even good owners can lose their pets.” Chachere discussed several common scenarios including: moving to a new home, collar slips off, gates accidentally left open, pets digging under fences, and panicking during a thunderstorm. However, fireworks on July 4 is ranked the highest day for lost pets. Microchipping and enrollment are the best preventive care treatment. Dr. Chachere stated, “Without identification, 90% of lost pets will not return home. Collar tags alone are ineffective I.D. as they and loosen and fall off.”

The procedure is easy as it is done like an injection and is not a surgical procedure. A chip can be administered on one office visit. Each microchip has its own ID number. Then as a lost pet is found, they are scanned and can be reunited with its owner. Since HomeAgain (the microchip program) was founded in 2001, they have been responsible for reuniting over 2 million pets and their owners in the United States. Roughly 16,150 pets are reunited monthly.

For the month of March, microchips will be discounted to $30 at Chachere Veterinary Clinic. For more information or to make an appointment call their office at 936-258-9454.