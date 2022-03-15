Letter to the Editor:

Thank you for your generous and continued support of South Liberty County Meals on Wheels. Because of the support we receive, we deliver hot meals daily to homebound seniors in South Liberty County who are unable to prepare their own meals due to illness, physical disability or age. We are pleased to announce that we have expanded into Dayton and are now serving clients through a partnership with the Dayton Community Center.

We were honored to be a recipient of The Anderson Charitable Foundation’s 2022 Challenge Grant, where our Meals on Wheels Program will receive a dollar-for-dollar match up to $9,000 to supplement the costs of expansion into Dayton, Texas. We received this award March 10, 2022 and have one calendar year to raise the funds. To help us reach our goal, please mail checks to GRACE Initiative, PO Box 10397, Liberty, Texas 77575 or visit our website and donate via PayPal at libertymeals.com.

Thank you. Thank you on behalf of the 90 clients whom you serve daily. Thank you on behalf of our delivery drivers who volunteer each week to deliver a hot meal and a smile. You are helping keep our seniors happy and healthy.

Sincerely, Hannah Taylor, Executive Director

Board of Directors: Emily Cook, Mike Allison, Lori Williams, Cecilia Longoria, Pam Milentz, Maxine Domain and Terri Bivins