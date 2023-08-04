Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Dayton historians hear program on Smesny family

Posted in:
Community
History
    Members of the Smesny family on hand at the July meeting of the Dayton Historical Society. Caleb Smesny, Lacy Smesny, Sam Smesny, Travis Smesny, Jim Smesny, Sarah Smesny, Ford Smesny, Peggy Smesny, Maysen Smesny, Lisa Smesny, Chuck Smesny, Mila Krigar, Lindsey Votaw, Ericka Smesny, Chris Krigar, Chloe Smesny and Edwin Smesny Jr.

DAYTON – It was a packed house at the July meeting of the Dayton Historical Society. Danny Bode delivered a presentation about the Smesny Family of Eastgate, who came to Texas in 1912 from the Czech land of Moravia. 

The family settled at Frydek, near Sealy, in Austin County.  Later, three of the Smesny sons--Theodor, Joe V., and Ludvik, settled in Eastgate, in western Liberty County.  Eastgate was known as "the easternmost Czech settlement in Texas."  Today, descendants of Theodor and Joe V. Smesny still reside in Dayton and other areas of Liberty County. 

Everyone enjoyed the program, as well as authentic fruit kolaches. 

 

