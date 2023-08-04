Dayton historians hear program on Smesny family

DAYTON – It was a packed house at the July meeting of the Dayton Historical Society. Danny Bode delivered a presentation about the Smesny Family of Eastgate, who came to Texas in 1912 from the Czech land of Moravia.

The family settled at Frydek, near Sealy, in Austin County. Later, three of the Smesny sons--Theodor, Joe V., and Ludvik, settled in Eastgate, in western Liberty County. Eastgate was known as "the easternmost Czech settlement in Texas." Today, descendants of Theodor and Joe V. Smesny still reside in Dayton and other areas of Liberty County.

Everyone enjoyed the program, as well as authentic fruit kolaches.