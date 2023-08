HARDIN – The new school year is upon us and the folks with Hardin Helping Hands got things rolling over the weekend, with the Rollin’ Back to School Parade and Car Show. The event was well attended, and several youngsters won prizes for their entries in the parade. The Grand Champion with her jungle-themed entry was Amelia Fielder. Other winners were Saliyah Santibanez, Scarlett and Carly Yarbrough.