Traveling “Pop-Up” History Exhibit

The LIBERTY COUNTY HISTORICAL COMMISSION Special Projects and Events Committee has been working on a series of “Pop-Up” Exhibits focusing on early history in our county. The exhibits will travel throughout the county and be displayed in libraries, civic centers, schools and other public venues for all to enjoy! The first exhibit is “Early Agriculture in Liberty County” and is on display currently at Austin Memorial Library, 220 S. Bonham, in Cleveland. Please stop by and enjoy before the exhibit moves to another area in our county. Next, Tarkington then on to Hardin and Devers before moving to Liberty and Dayton. If you have an interest in having one of our history “Pop-Ups” displayed in your community, email: lchc318@gmail.com