Five Month Investigation by LCSO Ends in Car Chase Crash

A five month long on-going gang and narcotic investigation by Liberty County Sheriff’s Patrol Deputy Ivan Gonzalez ended earlier today in a car chase in the Plum Grove area of north Liberty County where a county unit was deliberately rammed by seventeen year old Danny Flores who lives on CR 5210 in that area. No one was injured in this crash but several people were later arrested and several charges are pending. Two 15 year old boys were also taken into custody that had been in the car that Flores was driving.

According to Deputy Gonzalez, he has been working cases since August where people were exchanging gunfire in the Plum Grove area and recently he was able to obtain four felony warrants on Flores for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Pulling in resources from the LCSO Drug Interdiction Unit and C.I.D as well as Pct. 6 Deputy Constables Office, a surveillance was established on the residence of Flores on CR 5210 but it appears Flores saw the team watching his residence and he along with two 15 year old juveniles attempted to out run all the law enforcement personnel. At some point in the car chase, Flores deliberately rammed the side of a county unmarked unit and Flores jumped from the car and escaped back to his residence. The LCSO SWAT unit responded and upon entering the residence, arrested Flores and his girl friend without further incident. Narcotics were discovered in the residence and drug charges are being filed at this time.

According to Deputy Gonzalez, the gunfire over the past several months was the result of on-going failure to pay for delivered drugs and resulting gang activity. Gonzalez further said that various other charges will be filed in this case but the case is still in its initial stages and will be on-going.

Danny Flores was booked into the Liberty County Jail on the four outstanding felony warrants as was his girl friend, Yasmin Munoz while additional charges are being considered for Munoz.