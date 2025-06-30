Key retiring from CAD after 26 dedicated years

LIBERTY– After a remarkable 26 years of dedicated service, Kim Key is retiring from the Liberty County Appraisal District, where she has been a valued member of the team since 1999.

Known for her unwavering dedication, professionalism and kind spirit, Key has made a lasting impact on both her coworkers and the community. Throughout her tenure, she held key roles including Real Property Supervisor, Agricultural Coordinator, Mapping Assistant and Field Appraiser—always going above and beyond in every capacity.

In retirement, Kim looks forward to spending more time with her family and traveling.

Congratulations, Kim Key, on your well-earned retirement.