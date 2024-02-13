Alissa Caruso named to Graceland University's Fall 2023 President's List

LAMONI, IOWA - The honor roll lists for Graceland University's 2023 fall term have been announced, and Alissa Caruso of Dayton, has been named to the President's List.

Graceland University students with a perfect 4.0 grade point average are named to the President's List. Congratulations, Alissa! Graceland commends you on your academic success.

The Graceland University President's List students represent a diverse range of academic disciplines, reflecting Graceland's commitment to a well-rounded and comprehensive educational experience. Their achievements highlight the University's dedication to providing a challenging and intellectually stimulating environment that nurtures the growth and development of future transformational leaders.

For more information, visit www.graceland.edu

