Haidusek Receives Degree From Georgia Tech

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - Carter Haidusek of Devers, has earned a Bachelor of Science in Materials Science and Engineering with High Honors from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.

Haidusek was among approximately 6,300 undergraduate and graduate students to be presented Georgia Tech degrees during the Institute's 265th Commencement exercises Dec. 15 - 16, 2023, at McCamish Pavilion.

Read about other accomplished scholars on Gold Letters: A Spotlight on Student Achievement: bit.ly/Gold-Letters-News.

The Georgia Institute of Technology, or Georgia Tech, is one of the top public research universities in the U.S., developing leaders who advance technology and improve the human condition.

The Institute offers business, computing, design, engineering, liberal arts, and sciences degrees. Its more than 45,000 students, representing 50 states and more than 148 countries, study at the main campus in Atlanta, at campuses in France and China, and through distance and online learning.

As a leading technological university, Georgia Tech is an engine of economic development for Georgia, the Southeast, and the nation, conducting more than $1.3 billion in research annually for government, industry, and society.

For more information, visit gatech.edu.