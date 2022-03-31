Dayton High School Marine Corps JROTC Recap

Dayton High School is extremely proud of the Marine Core JROTC program. These cadets and instructors do a great job preparing students for life. Principal Geoff McCracken said this about this group, “Our ROTC program helps our student cadets learn personal responsibility, the value of serving others, and how to be a student leader. Our students take pride in their program and work hard to be the best that they can be. Our instructors, CWO3 Tash and 1st Sergeant Matthews do an outstanding job of leading these young men and women. Our recent finish of 4th out of 68 schools in the Regional Drill meet is one example of the work that they do. I am most proud that our Cadets provide community service at many functions and events in the Dayton-Liberty area.

The following talks about the purpose of the MCJROTC program and their highlights from this past competition season:

Marine Corps JROTC is a U.S. Marine Corps sponsored character and development course focused on developing self-confidence, discipline, citizenship, leadership skills, and a sense of responsibility within the individual Cadet.

Participating in JROTC can lead to:

· A strong sense of community, and commitment to serving the community.

· Provides Cadets with regular feedback regarding their performance, accomplishments, and current goals.

· Many cadets form sustainable relationships with others.

· The Cadets that choose to complete two years of Junior ROTC, and choose to serve our nation, reap the benefits of higher pay and rank as they enter the military enlisted force.

· Scholarship opportunities for college.

MCJROTC instructs a variety of classes and activities many of which are not normally available to the typical high school student, but only to Cadets. They include the following:

· Military Drill

· Marksmanship

· Physical Training

· Military Customs and Courtesies

· Military History

· Citizenship

· Leadership

· Uniform Wear and Maintenance

· First Aid

· Grooming Standards

MCJROTC end of year recap 21-22 School year

MCJROTC started the year being recognized for the 6th consecutive year as a Naval Honor School. As always, MCJROTC competed in various competitions throughout the school year.

This includes the Joint Leadership Academic Bowl (JLAB). JLAB is an online competition for 4 cadets to qualify for the championship held in Washington, D.C. The JLAB has many benefits to cadets who participate, including:

• Improve SAT/ACT scores

• Access to college prep materials

• Increase interest in college admissions

• Demonstrate academic strength of the JROTC program

• Boost esprit de corps

• Earn the opportunity to travel to our nation’s capital

During the summer cadets participated in the CyberSTEM competition where they learned skills in robotics and computer engineering. Two of them were awarded monetary awards for their work.

MCJROTC also competed in 6 Marksmanship matches. Marksmanship consists of Competitive Marksmanship Program sanctioned shoots. They are 3-position air rifle matches in the sporter class.

In addition to these competitions, we competed in five drill competitions within Region 5 and hosted Dayton High School’s 5th Annual. The meets were held at the following schools as well as the awards won at those competitions.

Mar 2022 - Region 5 Regional Drill Competition held at Allen High School 16 schools attending

2nd Inspection

3rd Unarmed Reg

4th overall

Feb 2022 Brenham drill meet Regional Qualifier 24 schools attending.

1st place in Inspection

Feb 2022 Pasadena 18 schools attending

Inspection 2nd place

Primary color guard 3rd place

Secondary color guard 3rd place

Male PT 1st place

Jan 2022 Hays 13 schools attending

3rd place armed regulation

3rd place armed exhibition

3rd place inspection

1st place secondary CG

4th place overall drill meet

Dec 2021 Montgomery

1st Place Inspection

3rd place Armed Regulation

2nd Place PT

In addition to the above competitions, the cadets performed 16 Color Guards within the Dayton/Liberty community. Furthermore, the cadets of MCJROTC have performed more than 3,400 hours of community service.