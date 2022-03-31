Secretary Scott Reminds Texas Voters to Register by April 7 to Vote in May 7 Constitutional Amendment, Local Elections

AUSTIN — Texas Secretary of State John Scott today is reminding all eligible Texas voters who have not already done so to register to vote by Thursday, April 7 to vote in the May 7 statewide Constitutional Amendment election, as well as local elections for municipalities, school districts and other local entities holding elections. While not every local entity holds elections on May 7, every Texas county will be holding elections on two proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution approved by the 87th Texas Legislature during the second and third special sessions of 2021.

"In the upcoming May 7 election, every Texas voter will have the opportunity to vote on two proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution concerning property taxes, and many Texas voters will also be voting on mayoral, city council, and school board candidates as well as local propositions," Secretary Scott said.

"I encourage every eligible Texas voter to not only get registered by April 7th, but to educate yourself on the candidates and measures that will appear on your ballot. This is an important opportunity to determine the direction of your community and our state, so make sure to register and prepare to cast your ballot in the upcoming election!"

Proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution must be approved by at least two-thirds of the members of both the Texas Senate and the Texas House of Representatives. Ballot language is written by the legislature, not the Texas Secretary of State.

Read the ballot language and explanatory statements for statewide Propositions 1 and 2 in English (PDF) and Spanish (PDF).

To check if your city, school district or other local political subdivision is holding elections on May 7, contact your county election office for more information.

Early Voting for the May 7th Election runs from April 25 to May 3.

For more information about voting in person and voting by mail in Texas, visit www.votetexas.gov.

How to Register to Vote in Texas

Any eligible Texas voter can fill out his or her registration information on the Texas Secretary of State's online portal, print, sign and mail the completed application form to their county voter registrar. The completed application does not have to be printed on a special type of paper. Once printed, Texas voters must:

Insert in an envelope addressed to the county (the address is at the top of the form);

Place a first class stamp on the envelope; and

Mail to your county voter registrar.

You can start the application process here. Spanish speakers can use the Spanish language online application form here.

To find the correct mailing address for your county voter registrar, visit our list of County Voter Registration officials here.

Are you registering to vote for the first time?

To register to vote in Texas, simply complete a voter registration application and return it to your county election office by April 7th. To complete an application, you may:

Use the Texas Secretary of State's online voter registration application module. Simply fill in the required information, print, sign and mail the completed application directly to your county election office;

Contact or visit your county's voter registrar to complete the voter registration process.

Register to vote when renewing your Driver License or State ID card

If you’re not already registered to vote but have an existing Texas Driver License or state identification card, you can register to vote online when renewing, replacing or changing your contact information for either of these cards through the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

Follow the steps on the DPS web portal to update your driver license information, and you will be given the option to register to vote when renewing or updating your information.

Update your voter registration information online

Whether you’ve recently moved or changed your name, you can now update all your information on your voter registration record through our portal on Texas.gov. You may use this tool to update your registration across county lines if you have changed residences to a new county. In updating your registration information at Texas.gov, you are also submitting both your Texas Driver License/State ID number and the last 4 digits of your Social Security number to your county voter registrar to ensure they are on file.

Click here to update your voter registration information online.**

**NOTE: To update your voter registration, you will need your Voter Unique Identifier (VUID) to log in to the Texas.gov portal. You can find your VUID by visiting the Texas SOS My Voter Portal, in which you can enter your Name, County, Date of Birth and ZIP code to display your voter registration information.