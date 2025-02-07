Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Parrish wins Reserve Champion

Posted in:
Community
Schoolhouse News
    Jacee Kay Parrish poses proudly with her heifer after earning Division IV Reserve Champion in the Limousin heifer division at the 2025 Fort Worth Stock Show on Jan. 26.
    Jacee Kay Parrish stands next to her prized heifer with family and friends standing proudly behind her.

FORT WORTH— Jacee Kay Parrish, Hardin FFA Chapter member, earned overall Reserve Champion with Ratliff Legacy 301L ET in the Limousin ...

