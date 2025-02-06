Smart wins Heifer Calf Champion at Fort Worth Posted in: CommunitySchoolhouse News Avery Smart poses proudly with her heifer, Stevie, after earning Heifer Calf Champion in the Simmental heifer division at the 2025 Fort Worth Stock Show on Jan. 27. Avery Smart stands next to her prized heifer, Stevie, with family and friends standing proudly behind her. FORT WORTH— Avery Smart, 4H member of Liberty, earned Heifer Calf Champion with MMY Stevie 448M in the Simmental heifer ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!