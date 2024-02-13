Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Rene Romero Named to the Graceland University Fall 2023 Dean's List
UT Tyler Recognizes Students on Fall 2023 Dean's List
SNHU Announces Fall 2023 President's List

MANCHESTER, NEW HAMPSHIRE - It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Fall 2023 President's List. The fall terms run from September to December. 

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President's List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer. 

Miriam Morales of Cleveland  

Samuel Cork of Cleveland  

Elvis Tellez Blandon of Cleveland  

Jaraman Rucker of Cleveland  

Bryan Ehrhart of Dayton  

Mathew Abraham of Dayton  

Hawraa Abdullah of Liberty  

Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) is a private, nonprofit institution with a 91-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 225,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, NH. Recognized as one of the "Most Innovative" regional universities by U.S. News & World Report and one of the fastest-growing universities in the country, SNHU is committed to expanding access to high quality, affordable pathways that meet the needs of each learner. Learn more at www.snhu.edu. 

 

 

