UT Tyler Recognizes Students on Fall 2023 Dean's List

TYLER - The University of Texas at Tyler announced the students who were named to the fall 2023 Dean's List.

To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must have completed 12 or more semester hours of undergraduate college-level credit in the awarding semester with a grade point average of at least 3.75. To be considered for this recognition, a student must qualify as a matriculated student pursuing a first bachelor's degree. This recognition is made in fall and spring semesters.

To qualify for the Ben and Maytee Fisch College of Pharmacy Dean's List, a student must have completed six or more credit hours in the awarding semester with a grade point average of at least 3.75.

With a mission to improve educational and health care outcomes for East Texas and beyond, UT Tyler offers more than 90 undergraduate and graduate programs to nearly 10,000 students. Through its alignment with UT Tyler Health Science Center and UT Health East Texas, UT Tyler has unified these entities to serve Texas with quality education, cutting-edge research and excellent patient care. Classified by Carnegie as a doctoral research institution and by U.S. News & World Report as a national university, UT Tyler has campuses in Tyler, Longview, Palestine and Houston.

Cleveland, TX

Karen Fitz, School of Nursing