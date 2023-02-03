Sopchak Captures Win at Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo

Hayden C Sopchak, an FFA member from Liberty, captured Reserve Champion Heifer and Junior Champion Heifer with KMEM Just Like Stella 62J ET in the Maine-Anjou Junior Heifer Show at the 2023 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo on January 21. The 2023 Show is hosting junior exhibitors from across Texas competing for awards and more than $37,110 in Junior Heifer Show premiums.

With 4-H and FFA members from 239 of Texas’ 254 counties competing in livestock shows, judging contests and other competitions, the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo takes pride in providing learning opportunities in agriculture and livestock production. Their experiences not only enlighten them on the importance of stewardship and helping feed the world, they also help provide the means to attend college and enter exciting career paths.

“Generations of families have competed in the Fort Worth Stock Show and it remains a cherished rite of passage for many who plan to make agriculture a career or who want to be a part of a school’s team program,” said Stock Show President and General Manager Bradford S. Barnes. “Even after decades of being involved in this show, I remain in awe of these young people and am more convinced than ever that the agricultural lifestyle is truly the lifeblood of this great nation.”