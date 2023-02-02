Thank you, Ken Defoor!

It won’t quite be the same at the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office after the retirement of Capt. Ken DeFoor.

The longtime lawman officially handed in his keys on Tuesday, Jan. 31, and celebrated his 86th birthday.

“I want to thank Captain Ken DeFoor for his service to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office and, mostly, for helping me adjust to the sheriff’s position,” said Sheriff Bobby Rader shortly after DeFoor announced his retirement late last year.

DeFoor began his 65-year career in law enforcement with the Houston Police Department after graduating from the Houston Police Academy in 1958. He spent most of his career in Houston, serving as Crime Scene Investigator, Homicide Detective, and later Division Commander and Pilot with HPD’s Helicopter Division.

After retiring from HPD, DeFoor took the position of Chief of the Dayton Police Department. He continued to serve and protect his community, which he feels genuinely supports law enforcement.

“There is a ‘truism’ that a lot of peace officers live by and that would certainly describe me. If I was cut, I would bleed BLUE. Being a peace officer has been my life, and I have so enjoyed serving the people of Liberty County as, overall, our county supports law enforcement and have assisted our agency in so many ways. It’s gratifying when a citizen says, ‘Thank you for your service,’ said DeFoor previously.

Several years back DeFoor joined the LCSO as Chief Deputy and eventually transitioned to Public Information Officer with the department. He was a great asset in informing the public of happenings, and local media will always appreciate his efforts.

DeFoor plans on spending time tinkering with his antique cars alongside his beloved wife, Jo.

“His smile and his eagerness to help others will be missed,” said Rader.

DeFoor plans to remain active in the community with the Dayton Rotary Club and Dayton Historical Society, where he serves as chairman over the efforts to establish a Police and Fire Museum in the old Dayton Police Department building.

DeFoor also will continue to be somewhat active in law enforcement as a reserve officer with the LCSO and will undoubtedly continue to be a part of efforts by Texas EquuSearch.

“All peace officers take an oath of office when they are sworn in, and God has blessed me with being able to serve in the greatest profession known to man, and I have tried to live by that code of honor by helping the public where I could,” concluded DeFoor.

Here is to a happy retirement and a very happy birthday to a legend in local law enforcement.

Thank you, Ken Defoor!