Stoesser wins Champion Heifer at Fort Worth Posted in: CommunitySchoolhouse News Nate Stoesser poses proudly with his heifer after earning Late Spring Calf Champion Heifer with HUB Georgia's Hotlanta in the Beefmaster heifer division at the 2025 Fort Worth Stock Show on Jan. 25. FORT WORTH— Nate Stoesser, Liberty FFA Chapter member, earned Late Spring Calf Champion Heifer with HUB Georgia's Hotlanta in the