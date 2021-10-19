Tarkington Roundup Reset

The Tarkington Community will celebrate the eighteenth annual Tarkington Round-Up on its rescheduled date after the rainout. Please join us Saturday, October 30, 2021, in front of Tarkington Middle School on FM 163 in Liberty County. Activities will begin at 10:00 a.m. including our fourth annual, “Tarkington Showcase of Talent,” a celebration of all the talented folks on the Prairie, young and old, the eighth annual karaoke contest with our own karaoke master, Pete Vandver, and our new Costume Contest event and other great fundraising events. The Round-Up is sponsored by the Tarkington Student Foundation, a non-profit organization that provides funding to all graduating Tarkington students who pursue any form of post-secondary education.

Kicking off the day will be the annual Tarkington Stampede 5K Fun Run/Walk. The runners/walkers will start at the Tarkington Primary Gym (behind the Primary school) with a 7:00 a.m. registration. The run starts at 7:30 a.m. Awards for the Stampede will be given at the Round-Up. The entry fee is $20.00 for adults and $5.00 for children. Pre-registration sign-ups can be done here at: https://bit.ly/TarkingtonRoundUp21 Please contact Angela Hollingsworth at 936-402-3331 for more information.

The “Tarkington Showcase of Talent” event begins after the Stampede at around 10:00 a.m. with performances by our Intermediate School Choir, the Tarkington Middle School Band, and High School Thundering Horns Band. We will also be featuring talent from area musicians and other talents. We encourage anyone with a talent to come out and share it with the community. This showcase is open to everyone!! If you have a church choir itching to spread the gospel through music, come join us. If you are a gymnast, singer, dancer, musician, (you name it), sign up and take the stage! This is not a competition – we just want to see all those gifted people in our community and be entertained!! If you are interested in performing, please contact Mollie Lambert at 713-446-3442 to schedule an approximate time of performance – spots are filling fast!!

In addition to the talent showcase, there will be a Karaoke Competition. You can belt out your favorite tunes at $5.00 a tune and the audience will cast their votes at a cost of $1.00 a vote. If you think someone is better off NOT singing in the show, you can also cast a negative vote for $1.00. Trophies for the best in Tarkington karaoke will be awarded.

We are also pleased to announce a new contest that we hope will continue for years to come. We will be hosting a Costume Contest on the same day. Trophies will be awarded for the Winner and Runner up for the following categories: Pre-School (ages 0-4), Primary School, Intermediate School, Middle School, and High School. We will also award one trophy for “Most Entertaining” adult costume. The entry fee per person will be $5.00. All money raised will go to our Student Foundation to fund scholarships. So, get those creative juices flowing and come show off those great costumes!!

Project Graduation will be on hand selling food and drinks to raise funds for this very worthy organization and will have carnival games for the family to enjoy!! There will be lots of great booths to win prizes and candy including a dunking booth. They will also have great food!!

The Tarkington Community Library will have a Scholastic Book Fair with good bargains on books and a silent auction to raise funds for the library. The Library will also sponsor craft vendors who will have booths open during the same time period. The Tarkington Community Library is accepting applications for vendor booth rentals for $30.00. Interested vendors should contact the library via email info@tarkingtonlib.org or by phone, 281-592-5136, during open hours: M, Th, F - 12 noon to 5 PM and Wednesday, 9 AM- 1 PM.

But wait, there’s more…the Cleveland Rotary Club, another non-profit that supports the students of Tarkington with scholarships every year, will be selling raffle tickets for a four-wheeler and other great prizes.

All former students, teachers, administrators, community members, and anyone with an interest in Tarkington are invited to attend this fun-filled day of activities, nostalgia, and reunion as Tarkington celebrates its past, present, and future. We will be awarding our Educator of the Year and Community Members of the Year with plaques and honoring them. These honored souls have done great things for our school and our students so please come to cheer them on!

Tarkington Middle School is located 7 miles south of Cleveland Texas. Take S. H. 321/105 south from Cleveland for 5 miles. Go ½ mile past the S. H. 105 split with S. H. 321. Turn left onto FM 163. Tarkington Middle School is located two miles on the left.

We cannot do all of this without our wonderful sponsors!! We would like to thank our sponsors for their support: B & D Excavating of Texas, LLC; Sharp International Services, LLC; My Work Spot; GMF Academic Advisors, LLC; Martin Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram; Mollie Cohn Lambert, PLLC; Understar Interests, LLC; and Larry and Marsha Corley! If you see these people or go to their businesses, be sure and tell them how much their contributions are appreciated!!!

HOPE TO SEE YOU ALL THERE!!

Contact: Mollie Lambert at 281-592-5243 mollielambert66@yahoo.com or Renee Padgett rpadgett@tarkingtonisd.net at 281-592-8781 x172 Don’t forget to like the Tarkington Student Foundation page on Facebook--and share, share, share!!!