Don Warren, 82, of Hull, Tx passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at his residence. Mr. Warren was born November 1, 1938, to Archie M. Warren and Bessie L. Bailey in Romayor, Tx. He retired from Oil and Gas exploration industry. Mr. Warren will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Mr. Warren is preceded in death by his father, Archie M. Warren; and his son, Darrel Warren.

Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Bessie L. Bailey Warren of Hull, Tx; his wife, Anna Lou Knight Warren of Hull, Tx; sons, Dennis Warren of Hull, Tx and Doug Warren and wife Jeannie of Chaparral, NM; daughter, Julie Hughes and husband Malcolm of Hull, Tx; brother, David R. Warren of Hull, Tx; sister, Dolores Hanks of Gladewater, Tx; grandchildren, 11; great-grandchildren, 9; and a host of loving family and friends.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Sunday, October 10, 2021, from 5:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. at Faith & Family Chapel. A service of remembrance will be held Monday, October 11, 2021, at 2:00 P.M. at Faith & Family Chapel with Reverend Seth Traywick officiating.

Honoring Mr. Warren as pallbearers will be Brian Chapman, Biff Knight, Lucas Hughes, Donnie Phillips, Dakota Abraham, and Kory Brett. Honorary pallbearers are Bowen "Scooter" Taylor, Lonnie Warren, Dan Pope, John Kay Brett, Malcolm Hughes, Alton Hanks, Robbie Hanks, Scotty Hart, Jim Salter, and Justin Powell.