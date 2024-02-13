UT Tyler Recognizes Students on Fall 2023 President's Honor Roll

TYLER, Texas (January 22, 2024) - The University of Texas at Tyler announced students who were named to the fall 2023 President's Honor Roll.

To qualify for the President's Honor Roll, a student must have completed, in one semester, 12 or more semester hours of undergraduate college-level credit with an "A" in all courses.

To be considered for this recognition, a student must qualify as a matriculated student pursuing a first bachelor's degree. This recognition is made in fall and spring semesters.

Dayton, TX

Audrey Martinez, School of Nursing



Liberty, TX

Jenna Fregia, School of Health Professions