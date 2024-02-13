Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
UT Tyler Recognizes Students on Fall 2023 President's Honor Roll

TYLER, Texas (January 22, 2024) - The University of Texas at Tyler announced students who were named to the fall 2023 President's Honor Roll.  

To qualify for the President's Honor Roll, a student must have completed, in one semester, 12 or more semester hours of undergraduate college-level credit with an "A" in all courses.  

To be considered for this recognition, a student must qualify as a matriculated student pursuing a first bachelor's degree. This recognition is made in fall and spring semesters. 

With a mission to improve educational and health care outcomes for East Texas and beyond, UT Tyler offers more than 90 undergraduate and graduate programs to nearly 10,000 students. Through its alignment with UT Tyler Health Science Center and UT Health East Texas, UT Tyler has unified these entities to serve Texas with quality education, cutting-edge research and excellent patient care. Classified by Carnegie as a doctoral research institution and by U.S. News & World Report as a national university, UT Tyler has campuses in Tyler, Longview, Palestine and Houston. 

 

Dayton, TX  
Audrey Martinez, School of Nursing 
 

Liberty, TX  
Jenna Fregia, School of Health Professions 

