27 Dresses Project returns for 16th year

LIBERTY — Local nonprofit The 27 Dresses Project is back to offer prom season savings to those needing formal wear.

This year's event will be held at the First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall in Liberty on March 22, from 5 to 8 p.m., and on March 23, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"It's hard to imagine we've been collecting prom dresses for 16 years," said event organizer and founder Emily Cook, who founded the organization alongside Hannah Taylor.

Cook and Taylor are both Tarkington High School graduates who share a love of community and philanthropy.

They began the organization in an effort to provide local families with high school-aged daughters, as well as residents looking to purchase dresses for any special occasion, the opportunity to purchase gowns at a much more affordable price than most shopping venues. All gowns at the annual event are priced at $50 or less.

The event offers a large array of high quality formal wear alongside cocktail dresses, bridal gowns, and a selection of bridesmaid gowns in various styles.

Prom season often places financial strain on families and the 27 Dresses Project allows Cook and Taylor to help ease the strain for many local residents.

"Providing this event each year to the community is a lot of work but it is so worth it to see the young ladies' faces when they find that perfect dress," said Cook.

All proceeds go toward next year's event and help the local community even more by helping fund scholarships for students at local high schools.

For more information or to apply for a scholarship, visit the 27 Dresses Project Facebook page or website at 27dressesproject.com.

