LCSO investigating discovery of skeletal remains

The Liberty County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division is on the scene where skeletal remains have been found.

A man and his wife were traveling down County Road 2132, in Rye, Texas, Liberty County, when they observed two abandoned puppies. While they were attempting to rescue the two puppies, one of them ran towards a ditch with about 3 foot of water in it.

As they approached the ditch, they observed what they thought may be a body submerged in the water. They immediately contacted the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office to report what they had found, and deputies were dispatched to the scene.

Upon deputies arriving to the scene, they confirmed that it was skeletal remains in the water, and the Sgt. on duty contacted the Criminal Investigation Division to have investigators respond to the scene.

Upon the skeletal remains being extracted from the water, they will be transported to the Jefferson County Medical Examiners Office for an autopsy.