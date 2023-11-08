Discover Bridgehaven Children's Advocacy Center: Join us at our Open House Event

DAYTON — Bridgehaven Children's Advocacy Center invites the public to a special Open House event on Wednesday, November 15th, from 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM. This event offers a unique opportunity for the community to learn about our center's crucial services and how they can get involved in supporting the children and families of Liberty and Chambers counties.

During the Open House event, attendees will have the chance to:

· Learn about Bridgehaven CAC: Discover our mission, history, and the impact we've made in Liberty and Chambers counties.

· Explore Our Services: Gain insight into the comprehensive services we offer, such as counseling, forensic interviews, and family advocacy.

· Volunteer Opportunities: Learn about various volunteer roles and how you can make a difference in the lives of these children.

· Board of Directors: Find out how you can contribute to our organization's leadership by serving on our Board of Directors.

· Donation Opportunities: Understand how your contributions can help us continue our vital work in the community.

"We are excited to welcome the community to Bridgehaven CAC and share our mission of supporting children who have experienced trauma," said Paula Torres, Executive Director of Bridgehaven Children's Advocacy Center. "Our Open House is an opportunity for everyone to learn about the vital services we provide and how they can get involved in creating a brighter future for these children."

The Open House will take place at Bridgehaven Children's Advocacy Center: 2601 N. Winfree, Dayton, Texas 77535.

Light refreshments will be provided, and Bridgehaven CAC staff will be available to answer questions and provide more information about the organization's work.

For those interested in attending, please RSVP by contacting Angela Scruggs at 936-258-0400, or by email at: ascruggs@bridgehavencac.org.

For more information about Bridgehaven Children's Advocacy Center and its services, please visit www.bridgehavencac.org

About Bridgehaven Children's Advocacy Center: Bridgehaven Children's Advocacy Center is a nonprofit organization serving Liberty and Chambers counties. Our mission is to give hope and care to the children of Liberty and Chambers counties who are victims of physical, sexual, and emotional abuse. We work collaboratively with Law Enforcement, the Department of Family and Protective Services, and other community partners to ensure that children receive the care and support they need. Bridgehaven CAC is committed to helping children and families on their journey to healing and recovery.

Media Contact: Alyssa Thomas | Administrative Manager | athomas@bridgehavencac.org | 936-258-0400