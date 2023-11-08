Cleveland ISD Bond fails, ESD No. 2 passes sales tax

Another election cycle is in the books, as voters went to the polls to cast votes on a number of state amendments, with local voters deciding on bonds and sales taxes.

Cleveland ISD hoped to pass a $125 million bond following several attempts in recent years that voters rejected. The fastest-growing district in Texas is in serious need of finding space to house students who continue to enroll at a record pace.

Voters rejected the plan, with 784 voting against the bond and 497 in favor. Those numbers are only for the votes cast in Liberty County, with some district residents residing in San Jacinto and Montgomery County.

CISD Superintendent Stephen McCanless was disappointed the bond, which would have constructed a new middle school, repurposed the current middle school as a 9th and 10th-grade campus, and other district improvements, failed to find voter approval.

“Despite this, we will continue to do all that we can to provide the best education possible for our amazing students. Thank you everyone for your support and for all that you do day in and day out for our kids and community,” McCanless said.

The district will continue to work to find solutions to aid in the education of students and provide space for students.

“CISD will continue to do what is necessary to add portable classroom space, furniture and technology for each and every student who enrolls,” McCanless said.

In Daisetta, Liberty County ESD No. 2, officials are elated that their efforts to pass a sales and use tax passed voters narrowly 127 to 102.

In the statewide amendments, Texas voters passed the most significant tax cut in state history, as homestead exemptions will be increased on school taxes. Several state infrastructure initiatives were passed, and the creation of the Texas University Fund received the okay from voters.

The only failed amendment was a proposed increase in the retirement age for state judges.