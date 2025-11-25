Knights of Columbus helping kiddos stay warm for winter

As winter approaches, the Knights of Columbus are working to ensure children around the area stay warm.

The Knights of Coumbus Liberty Council 3201 donated about 50 jackets each to Liberty, Hardin and Hull-Daisetta Independent School Districts as part of the Coats for Kids program.

“The Knights of Columbus is an amazing organization that gives back to local school districts each year,” said Hardin Independent School District Superintendent Scott Mackey. “Just like clockwork, they show up with boxes of new coats for our kids just as the temperatures start to drop.”

For the last three to four years, the Knights of Columbus have helped support children in need by organizing the Coats for Kids donation, and Trustee Josh Burk assured that the Knights will continue to support in the years to come.

“We try to help the kids who are less fortunate,” Burk said. “We try to help everyone we can.”

Liberty Independent School District Superintendent Dusty McGee expressed deep appreciation for the Knights for helping to provide for the students.

“That’s the great thing about this place in general, is just being able to call somebody, and no questions asked, they’ll help,” McGee said.

Cynthia Fregia, social worker for Hardin Independent School District, shared appreciation for the Knights, saying she already had teachers asking if there were winter coats available for some students.

Mackey reiterated how impactful the Knights’ generosity is.

“Our students are very appreciative of these donations, and the coats will definitely be put to good use,” Mackey said.

The local Knights order the jackets from the Knights of Columbus Supreme Council before delivering them to the schools. In 2023, the Coats for Kids program hit a milestone of 1 million jackets donated since its launch in 2009.

The jackets range in size and color but are consistent in keeping each child warm during the winter.

Trustee Josh Burk said he also works with Leigh Davis, a counselor at Liberty Middle School, to provide for students in need, “anyway we can.”