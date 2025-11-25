Liberty first responders hope to spread holiday cheer

LIBERTY— The Liberty Police Department and Liberty Fire Department are both in the spirit of giving, spreading Christmas magic to those young and old.

The LPD’s Silver Santa Program and the LFD’s Angel Tree Program are back for another year.

LPD’s Silver Santa provides essentials and comfort items to elderly residents, and officers often briefly visit with the folks as they deliver the care packages.

LPD is accepting any non-perishable food item, such as dried beans, rice, Dinty Moore meals, peanut butter and jelly, crackers and cookies.

The department is also accepting items perfect for winter, such as socks, blankets and crossword puzzles.

Donations will be collected through Wednesday, Dec. 17.

If interested in sponsoring a senior, donating items, or learning more about how to support the program, contact Donna Smith at dsmith@cityofliberty.org.

For the younger side of Liberty residents, LFD’s Angel Tree Program will soon be here to spread Christmas cheer.

The Angel Tree program gives people an opportunity to sponsor a child for the holiday, granting the child’s Christmas wishes.

Those who participate can stop by Fire Station 21, 1912 Lakeland Dr., Liberty, to grab a child’s Angel Tree tag.

From there, the sponsor shops from the child’s Christmas list and returns the unwrapped gifts to the station.

Once the items are at the station, Santa Claus, with help from his firefighting elves, will wrap the gifts to deliver to the kiddos.

If your child, or a child you know, may benefit from the program, registration remains open through Monday, Dec. 1. Stop by Station 21 to grab a registration form; hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For questions about becoming a sponsor or participating in the program, contact the station at 936-336-3922 and ask for Misty Dulaney.

Additionally, both the LFD and LPD will be at Downtown Liberty on Tuesday, Dec. 2, collecting donations for both events.

For those traveling during the holiday season, LPD is offering vacation patrols. While out of town, residents can have peace of mind knowing LPD conducts periodic physical checks of their home.

To sign up for the free vacation patrol, download and complete the Vacation Patrol Request Form and bring it to the department, or call 936-336-5666.

Officers will gather a few details, such as travel dates, vehicles that will remain at home, and who to contact in case of an emergency.