Liberty County Jail Toy Drive

On December 22, 2021, the Liberty County Jail began a toy drive to benefit the Bridgehaven Children’s Advocacy Center in Dayton, Texas. Two large overflowing boxes for were collected for the children who receive services at Bridgehaven. Staff was so charitable in their gifts this year and we are proud of our donation to a worthy cause. The toys were delivered to Bridgehaven on December 20, 2021, by jail staff and were enthusiastically received by the staff at Bridghaven. The Liberty County Jail hopes to continue their support of the community in the future.

“I have a wonderful team that is always seeking ways to benefit the local community. Our team is professional and has the highest level of integrity as they perform their duties. We love our community and want to do our part to be it the best it can be” -Ann Marie Mitchell