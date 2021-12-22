LCSO Seeks Information on Shooting of Juvenile

At approximately 9:pm Tuesday evening a 14 year old Juvenile male was shot twice in front of his home on CR 3995 in north Liberty County by an unknown white male, who, along with two other unknown subjects fled the scene is a white 4 door vehicle that might possibly be a Honda sedan with black wheel rims.

According to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division Commander, Capt. Billy Knox, the juvenile was transported to a Houston hospital after being shot in the leg and arm and is, at this time, in stable condition.

Capt. Knox said the exact cause of the shooting is still under investigation but it is known the shooting victim was engaged in a conversation with the subjects in the white car just prior to the shooting. The investigation is still on-going and anyone with information on the identity of the shooting suspect(s) or the vehicle involved are ask to call the Sheriff’s Office at (936) 336-4500 or the Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392- STOP (7867). Anyone calling Crime Stoppers and providing a “tip” will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.