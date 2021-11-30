Quadvest Gives Back on Giving Tuesday 2021 - CASA of Liberty/Chambers Counties

On Tuesday, November 30, 2021, Quadvest will participate in Giving Tuesday, a global day of giving that unleashes the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world.

Quadvest recognizes the importance of giving back to the communities we serve which is why this year, our Giving Tuesday campaign will support two local non-profit organizations: CASA of Liberty & Chambers Counties and The Loved Ones Left Behind.

“As a family-owned business, giving back to our local communities and our valued customers that have helped us achieve success is a privilege and a priority,” said Simon Sequeira, Quadvest CEO. “We will remain committed to philanthropic efforts as we continue to grow and expand our service areas.”

This Giving Tuesday, we invite you to join us in our support for CASA of Liberty & Chambers Counties, and The Loved Ones Left Behind. Your generous contributions will go a long way toward providing support and access to services for child victims in the court system and family members recovering from a suicidal loss, as they begin their road to healing. To make a donation, please visit https://casalctx.org/donate/ and https://thelovedonesleftbehind.com/.

CASA of Liberty & Chambers Counties is a non-profit organization that advocates for the best interest of abused and neglected children in the court system, through the training and support of a Court-Appointed Special Advocate (“CASA”). CASA volunteers are a voice and source of hope for child victims under the state’s protection, as they wait for the courts to decide where they may safely live.

The Loved Ones Left Behind is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to helping families navigate the tragedy of a suicide or attempted suicide of a family member, through financial and emotional support. Since its establishment in 2018, The Loved Ones Left Behind has helped countless families in the Greater Houston Area navigate the tragedy of suicide by assisting with living expenses and paying for counseling services, in the months following their loss.

Q Cares Giving

While Giving Tuesday is an exciting time to give back to our community, here at Quadvest, we believe in celebrating generosity every day! From volunteering at local charities to supporting community fundraisers, we continue to prioritize community involvement and charitable giving throughout the year.

In 2021, Quadvest donated $30,000 to Magnolia Youth Football Association, Pct. 6 of Liberty County, Sky High for Kids, SNARR, Rise Against Hunger, CASA of Liberty & Chambers Counties, and The Loved Ones Left Behind. Quadvest also actively contributes to Society of Samaritans (SOS) and Yes to Youth.