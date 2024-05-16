Summer Fun at the Liberty Municipal Library

The Liberty Municipal Library’s “Adventure Begins at Your Library” 2024 Summer Reading Programs are on the way with six weeks of fantastic fun for all area children, teens and young adults. Beginning June 17, participants can check out books, pick up reading logs, and begin collecting weekly prizes.

Kicking this year off right will be Orbit from the Houston Astros on Thursday, June 13 at 2:30 p.m. at the Liberty Center located at 1829 Sam Houston St.

Participants can enjoy a cold, delicious snow cone with our local heroes from the Liberty Fire and Police departments on June 20 at 2:30 p.m. on the south lawn of the Humphreys Cultural Center.

Craft day will be held on Thursday, June 27 at 2:30 p.m. with fun adventure-themed crafts. Event days will feature new entertainment Wild Thing Zoofari on Thursday, July 11 at 2:30 p.m., returning entertainment Magician John O’ Bryan on Friday, July 19 at 2:30 p.m., and Big Time Bubbles on Thursday, July 25 at 10 a.m.

This year we have a special event after the summer festivities have concluded. Dinosaur George Museum from San Antonio, Texas will be hosted at the Liberty Center on Tuesday, July 30 from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. The museum is free for all ages.

Children, teens, and young adults, ages 5 to 18 can participate in our bookmark making contest. Three winners will be chosen at the end of the summer reading program and will have their bookmarks reprinted and distributed for patron use.

Teens and young adults can enjoy competing in electronic game tournament on Friday, June 21 at 2 p.m., an outdoor Nerf battle on Friday, June 28 at 2 p.m., craft activities on Friday, July 5 at 2 p.m., a movie day on Friday July 12 at 2 p.m., laser tag on Friday, July 19 at 10:30 a.m. and a pizza party on the last day, Friday, July 26 at 2 p.m.

Registration begins Monday, May 20. Online signups for the programs are easy, and the online forms can be found now on Liberty Library’s Facebook, Instagram and liberty.ploud.net website. Look for the Google Docs link to open the registration form.

All area children are welcome to attend the free program. An up-to-date Liberty Municipal Library card is required for each child and is free for all Texans. Parents must present a valid Texas driver’s license when applying for library cards. Children may be signed up to participate any time during the first five weeks of the program.

For more information on the Liberty Municipal Library’s Summer Reading Program, please call us at 936-336-8901 or check us out on Facebook and Instagram! Library hours are Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday 1 to 5 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.