Chambers County Constable passes unexpectedly

Chambers County is mourning the loss of one of its finest after Precinct 3 Constable Donnie Standley died unexpectedly on Thursday, May 16.

Standley appeared to suffer a medical issue and fell from his horse, and all efforts to revive the constable were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Beaumont.

According to a Chambers County Sheriff’s Office statement, “Constable Standley was a true working professional Law Enforcement Officer. He routinely patrolled his precinct, was known to many, and made himself available to his constituents at all times. He had a great working relationship with CCSO and other local law enforcement and many of us called him friend.”

On Friday afternoon, Standley was escorted to Sterling Funeral Home in Dayton, which had a significant law enforcement presence, as well as family and friends who waited along the roadway to honor and remember him.

One friend of Standley placed a flag near the Trinity River Bridge in Liberty to honor a man she had known most of his life.

“He was a good boy,” Necil Kelley.

As he arrived at the funeral home, the family was joined at the funeral home for the Wall of Honor.