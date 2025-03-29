Women's History Month Highlight - Emily Cook

Emily Cook, a lifelong resident of Liberty County, has been a practicing attorney since 2014. In 2021, Emily transitioned from working exclusively in Houston and Austin to practicing law in Liberty County.

When Cook moved to Liberty County, she opened The Law Office of Emily Cook. As a mom, the move enabled her to spend more time with her kids instead of on the road.

This year, Cook teamed up with two local attorneys, James Chandler and Josh Fitzgerald, as they opened a new full-service law firm. The trio is excited that their new entity, Chandler, Cook and Fitzgerald PLLC, will be able to provide a wide range of legal services and quick resolutions for their clients.

Besides law and politics, Cook's other passion is music. She has been teaching piano since college and recently opened a new studio in Liberty called A Note Above. In addition to teaching private lessons, the studio provides group lessons. Cook's vision for the music studio is to grow into a multi-teacher, multi-instrument business locally so families do not have to travel to Baytown or Atascocita for flexible music instruction.

Cook holds several leadership positions as she is a county-wide elected official as a public member of the Liberty County Appraisal District Board of Directors, an appointed member of the Liberty Planning and Zoning Commission and treasurer of the Liberty County Republican Women's Club.

Her husband, Justus Cook, is a teacher at Anahuac Independent School District, and they have three young children.

To learn more about Cook's law firm, call their office at 936-336-4026 or visit https://ccflegal.com/.