Hornets sting Anahuac 3-1 Posted in: Sports Hardin starter Lleyton Berry struck out six on the mound in the Hornets 3-1 win over Anahuac on Saturday afternoon. Hardin's Trevor Jones leads off of second base at Anahuac on Saturday afternoon in district action. ANAHUAC – Lleyton Berry pitched seven strong innings, and Trevor Jones had a two-run double in the third inning to ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!