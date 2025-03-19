Women's History Month Highlight - Reyna Lopez

Reyna Lopez, a small-town girl raised in Liberty, is a dedicated fitness enthusiast who passionately works to help her community achieve their fitness goals. She first opened her gym, The Bar Fitness, in April of 2022.

After graduating from Liberty High School, Lopez pursued her education at San Jacinto College, where she earned an associate’s degree. Her passion for fitness was ignited after the passing of her mother in 2015, and she has since dedicated herself to encouraging her Liberty County community on their fitness journeys.

Beyond her role as a gym owner, Lopez is also a full-time mother of three. Her family includes Adam Garcia, 18, Ashley Garcia, 14, and the youngest, Aaron Torres, 5. Additionally, Reyna works for Duphil Inc. Pipeline, where she assists immigrants in gaining residency through family members as a notary.

Her mission is to inspire and encourage others to help unlock their fullest potential.

Membership prices vary and senior membership is offered to those 60 or older.

The facility is open to members 24 hours a day and is located at 1906 N. Main St. Ste E in Liberty.