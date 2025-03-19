San Jacinto County Wildfire

A wildfire that began in San Jacinto County on Wednesday has now spread to Montgomery County. As of 11 p.m., the fire covers 2,000 acres in an area neighboring Liberty County.

As of the most recent check, about 10% of the fire, coined the Pauline Fire, has been contained, according to the Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office.

The fire is moving southeast towards Security and Fostoria communities.

There have been evacuations in the area with evacuation locations in Coldspring and Cleveland.

Neighborhoods bordering Peach Creek should remain vigilant and prepare to evacuate, according to the marshal’s office.

As of now, Texas 105 E. is open, but the marshal’s office is asking drivers to avoid the roadway and seek alternate routes.

Cleveland ISD closed their campuses for Thursday, March 20 due to the fire.

The following are shelter locations:

Calvary Baptist Church Cleveland at 816 Blair Ave., Cleveland

255 Live Oak St., Coldspring

EMC Community Development Center at 16401 First St., Splendora

For those needing a place for livestock, Stancil Exposition Center and Arena is accepting at 211 Peach Ave., Cleveland. Owners must supply food, water and care for their animals.

Also for livestock, Caney Creek Cowboy Church is accepting. Overflow will be placed at Bull Sallas Park Arena.

The church is located at 17703 Nonesuch Road, Conroe, and the arena is located at 21675 McCleskey Road, New Caney.

Alaska’s Hope Animal Shelter is requesting help in housing dogs and cats for the night. About 50 animals need a place to stay.

If interested, call or text the shelter at 832-644-1204 and provide your name, address, what type of animals can be housed and other related details.

The Vindicator will provide more updates as they come.