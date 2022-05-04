Kissin’ Kuzzins

- Pelican, Louisiana resident Paul Chachere will present the program “My Cajun Ancestry” on Monday, May 16, to the Angelina County Genealogical Society at 5 pm in the Community Meeting Room at Kurth Memorial Library on 706 South Raguet Street in Lufkin, Texas. For more information, contact Dickie Dixon at (936) 671-1419 or dixonhershel51@gmail.com

- The Cherokee County Genealogical Society is scheduled to meet at 5:30 pm Monday, May 9, in the community meeting room of the Rusk Public Library located at 207 E. 6th Street in Rusk. The speaker will be Jonathan Gerland, Director of The History Center in Diboll, Texas.

BOOK SIGNING 4-5 pm, Monday, May 9, Community Meeting Room, Rusk Public Library, Rusk, Texas. Jonathan Gerland, Director of The History Center, Diboll, Texas, will be available to autograph his latest book, Boggy Slough. Mr. Gerland previously authored a book about the Texas State Railroad connected to the State Prison out of Rusk. The Cherokee County Genealogical Society sponsors the event.

- John Johnson, Chairman of the Jasper County Historical Commission, and Dickie Dixon, President of the Angelina County Genealogical Society, have nailed down the schedule for the Jasper County Genealogy/History Conference on July 15 at the Courthouse Annex in downtown Jasper from 8 am to 4 pm Sherrie Leach will discuss “What to Do With a Mystery DNA Match?”, and Jamie Carter Bollich will present “Solomon Wright: A Southeast Texans Rambles into History.” Stanley Fletcher will offer a great presentation on Moses Rose, and representatives from the Annie Colbert Rosenwald School Museum will present “The Annie Colbert Rosenwald School Museum.” Two other Jasper County presenters are also folded into the schedule. The Conference is free to the public, and authors can come and sell their books for free. Books offered for sale by the Jasper County Historical Commission will be there for the public to buy. For more information, contact John Johnson at (409) 384-6441 or jaspercountyhc@yahoo.com or Dickie Dixon at (936) 671-1419 or dixonhershel51@gmail.com

- Conference Director Dickie Dixon is shaping up several Conferences sponsored by the Angelina County Genealogical Society in 2022. The next one on the calendar is Saturday, June 25, from 9 am to 4 pm at the Meeting Room of the Angelina County Chamber of Commerce at 1615 South Chestnut in Lufkin. So far, Sherrie Leach is scheduled to speak on “What To Do With A Mystery DNA Match” and Fred Smith on “Did Thomas Jefferson Father Children With Sally Hemings?”. Linda Reynolds, Director of the East Texas Research Center, will present “Genealogy Abounds at the East Texas Research Center.” Linda Smelley has been invited to discuss “Thomas Jefferson Fathered Children With Sally Hemings.” For more information, contact Dickie Dixon at (936) 671-1419 or dixonhershel51@gmail.com

