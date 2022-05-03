DYSA removes treasurer over financial discrepancies

Tuesday morning, Dayton Youth Sports Association Board President Haden Gutierrez confirmed to The Vindicator that the DYSA treasurer had been officially removed from the board.

By the end of the afternoon, a statement was issued on the DYSA’s Facebook page explaining they had relieved their financial treasurer for failure to maintain records.

“A recent and cursory review led to the discovery of unexplained discrepancies in several areas of concern. The remaining board members are beginning the process of thoroughly investigating all aspects of its financial accounts, policies, and procedures, including all financial transactions over the last several years,” the statement reads.

DYSA has already met with the Dayton Police Department, and they are currently aware of the situation. Furthermore, DYSA plans to file charges if any wrongdoing is found in DYSA’s own investigation.

The board was expected to meet Tuesday night to address the situation.

“We understand that you trust us with your children, their sports experience, and your time and money. It is not something we take lightly. Please note this is not a reflection of who we are and what we stand for.”

Gutirrez assured The Vindicator, as did the statement by DYSA, that the organization plans to be upfront in this process and completely transparent to the public.

“We are committed to being transparent and for kids and families in our community.”

DYSA has been active in the Dayton community for many years and provides an opportunity in the area for youth to compete in baseball, softball, basketball, and flag football.