Kissin' Kuzzins

--ACGS Hosting Seven Conferences in 2022

The Angelina County Genealogical Society is hosting seven different conferences this year. Two have already occurred: The Angelina County African American Genealogy/History Conference on February 11th and the Angelina County Texas History Conference on April 9th. On tap next will be the Angelina County Genealogy Conference to be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Meeting Room of the Angelina County Chamber of Commerce on 1615 South Chestnut in Lufkin, Texas. Speakers already scheduled are: Fred Smith “Did Thomas Jefferson Father Children By Sally Hemings?”, Sherrie Leach “What Do you Do With a Mystery DNA?”, Linda Reynolds “Genealogy Abounds at the East Texas Research Center”. The cost will only be $10 per person regardless of the number of sessions attended. If you are willing to speak or know someone who might be willing to speak, contact the author of this column.

July 23rd is the scheduled date for the Authors’ Autograph Party from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the same place as the Angelina County Genealogy Conference. This one springboards from the event by the same name last year held in the parsonage of Keltys United Methodist Church on July 24, 2022. This year it will be offered free of charge to the public and free of charge to the authors. This year we will hold it at the Meeting Room of the Angelina County Chamber of Commerce from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you have written a book or know someone who has written one and wants to sell, sign, or discuss it, contact the author of this column.

August 20th we will hold our second Logging Camp and Sawmill Reunion like the one we held last year on August 14th at the Fellowship Hall of Keltys United Methodist Church. Karen Kurth Hall has already agreed to speak on “The Men Who Founded Angelina County Lumber Company,” and Linda Reynolds on “Sawmill Records in the East Texas Research Center.” The cost will only be $10 per person regardless of the number of sessions attended. This year we will hold it at the Meeting Room of the Angelina County Chamber of Commerce from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you are willing to speak on a sawmill related topic or know someone who might be willing to speak, contact the author of this column.

September 10th’s conference will be the Angelina County Civil War History Conference, and my good friend from Seminary, Richard Short, will speak on Stonewall Jackson. The cost will only be $10 per person regardless of the number of sessions attended. It will be held at the Meeting Room of the Angelina County Chamber of Commerce from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you are interested in speaking on a Civil War history topic or know someone who might be willing to speak, contact the author of this column.

October 21st is the date set for the Genealogy Lock In hosted by the Central Texas Genealogcal Society and provided to forty seven libraries in Texas. The event is free to the public and will be offered at Kurth Memorial Library from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

November 11th is the Conference date set for the Angelina County Veterans Day Conference at the Meeting Room of the Angelina County Chamber of Commerce from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. So far, four of the speakers are scheduled: Mike Taylor speaking on his service in the Kosovo War and about his father John Taylor who parachuted onto Utah Beach; Ulysses Garner on his service in Viet Nam as a Marine; and Jamie Carter Bollich on her father’s experiences as a POW under the Germans chronicled in his book Just Another Soldier. If you are interested in speaking on a Veterans Day history topic or know someone who might be willing to speak, contact the author of this column.

-- Former Lufkin resident Paul Chachere will discuss “My Cajun Ancestry” for the May 16, 2022 meeting of the Angelina County Genelaogical Society at 5 p.m. at the Community Meeting Room of Kurth Memorial Library.

--The Jasper County Historical Commission has finalized its schedule for the Jasper County Genealogy/History Conference for Friday, July 15, 2022. Contact Chairman John Johnson at (409) 384-6441 or jaspercountyhc@yahoo.com

